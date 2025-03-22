Pueblo woman arrested on three counts of child abuse

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has announced that they arrested a woman for child abuse.

Staff at a Pueblo County District 70 elementary school contacted a School Resource Officer after being notified that a student reported their mother driving recklessly to school.

After further investigation by the School Resource Officer, it was found that at least one of the children had visible injuries which were allegedly inflicted by the mother.

After the investigation, 36-year-old Chelsea Valenzuela was arrested on three counts of child abuse. All three of the children have been placed in the Department of Human Services' custody.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, this is the fourth arrest for child abuse in two weeks. All four arrests were due to staff at District 70 notifying law enforcement of suspected child abuse.

After the arrest, Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero stated, "Again, I commend the work of the District 70 school staff and our School Resource Officers for their work on these very difficult cases, which appear to be all too common as of late."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reminds you that if you "see evidence of abuse or witness a child being harmed, we ask that you report it."





