Pueblo West traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest of 63-year-old man

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Sunday, a routine traffic stop led to a felony drug bust, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was conducting traffic patrol along Purcell Boulevard when they say a vehicle changing lanes erratically and not using it's indicators caught their eye.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. The man who has been identified as Kevin Johnson complied with the deputy's request to get out of the vehicle.

A K9 partner then searched the vehicle, indicating the presence of drugs. A search of the driver's side door allegedly revealed over 70 grams of methamphetamine, 17.7 grams of heroin, and 9.4 grams of fentanyl, as well as cash.

Johnson is facing charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of a restraining order violation, and a traffic offense. He was taken into custody at the Pueblo County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

