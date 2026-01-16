Pueblo teen arrested on an attempted first-degree murder warrant on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says they have arrested a juvenile who was wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge from an incident in September.

Police say they arrested the teenager without incident on Thursday while they were at a local barber shop, and he was taken to Pueblo Youth Services. Due to the suspect's age, their identity will not be released to the public under Colorado law.

Police say the individual was involved in a call their officer received on September 18, 2025, when the officer responded to a shooting near the intersection of East Abriendo Avenue and West Arroyo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injury at the time of the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

___

____

