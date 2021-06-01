Pueblo seeing drastic rise in drive by shootings this year

PUEBLO — Three drive by shootings in one day, on top of more than 70 reports in 2021 alone.

Pueblo saw "over 160 drive by shootings in 2020, and so far this year we're on track to beat that record," said Captain Kenny Rider with the Pueblo Police Department.

One man on the East side of Pueblo said "You hear shots often… Usually late at night or early in the morning".

While the East side has a "bad reputation" for drive by shootings, most community members say they feel safe in their homes and "believe it happens all over Pueblo".

This ideology is something Captain Rider believes to be a problem in itself: The fact that drive by shootings are so common that many community members do not fear them.

Rider says "the vast majority of the time it's just property damages" that result from these shootings.

"I think it's mostly young people," said one neighbor.

"I don’t know if it’s a combination of educating the youth or finding a different outlet other than guns and violence."

Rider says "It's really hard to say why they're doing it," but suspects the shootings could be gang related.

One common theme the PPD is noticing, is that they are constantly arresting people for possession of a weapon who have previous felony charges.

"Unfortunately, it's almost like a revolving door," said Rider. "We'll arrest them, put them in jail, and then before you know it, they're back on the streets again in possession of another weapon!"

One suggestion to slow gun violence in Pueblo from the PPD is to ensure that any firearms you own are secured in your car or your vehicle, as many of these felons steal weapons that are used in drive by shootings.

"If you have a firearm in your home or vehicle, that could be stolen! And so if they're secured, then that's less of a chance that they can be used in another crime down the road."

If you have any information regarding drive by shootings, please contact the Pueblo Police department here.