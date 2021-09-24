Pueblo Police using new technology, automatically triggering bodycams when gun is pulled

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is using some of the most innovative technology on the market, in an effort to ensure their safety and everyone's they encounter on duty.

The entire department will be required to use the same kind of Glock on duty, which triggers their body camera to activate as soon as the weapon is removed from the holster.

"It's great," said Anthony Masciotra, a Police Department Corporal with the SRO Unit.

"I knew in the long it would be beneficial to them. Like our old chief told us: If you go into a Loaf n Jug or something like that, you aren't worried about turning on your camera," said Masciotra.

The department spent $168,177.00 on 250 Glocks and holsters, with 2 magazines and a light each. The funds were allocated from federal forfeiture funds the department had received.

Up until now, officers could use any type of gun on duty they wanted, as long as it came from a "reputable manufacturer".

"Initially there was a lot of gripe about switching over to this platform. A lot of them that griped about it actually shoot this platform better," said Masciotra.

MAsciotra explained the bodycam technology "like a burglar alarm".

"When those two magnetic (pieces) connect, it's fine. As soon as they break, that's what activates the camera, or that's what would set off the alarm."

Miranda Hines lost her Fiance in an officer involved shooting i Cañon City earlier this year.

There is no bodycam footage of the incident, and her Fiance, Dalton Lee Buckholz's death is still being investigated.

"The body cams I think is essential to...make people accountable for what they do... Way to go Pueblo P-D for doing this before they were forced to do it," said Hines.

This is a new type of technology and when asked what happens if it malfunctions, PPD said they have not had any issues yet, but do not expect it to perform perfectly every single time.

The department wide training is wrapping up, and the entire transition should be complete in the next few months.