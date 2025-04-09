Pueblo Police seeking suspect vehicle connected to Sunday's drive-by shooting

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle that's connected to Sunday's drive-by shooting.

WATCH: Pueblo Police continue to search for a suspect after one person was shot and killed Sunday

Police say the vehicle is a red 2015 Ford Escape with Colorado license plate QST815.

Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the location of the vehicle, you are asked to call Pueblo Police Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

Background Information

A man is dead following a shooting Sunday, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the North Hudson Avenue and Hwy 50/MLK Jr Bypass, which is located on Pueblo's east side.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say a 19-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say two other people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

