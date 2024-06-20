Pueblo Police seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Sunday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
Police say the blue Toyota Corolla was involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of North Union Avenue and South Grand Avenue.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Alarid at 719-553-3210.
If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
