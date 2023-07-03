Pueblo Police need your help to identify alleged outdoor furniture thieves

PUEBLO — On the morning of Wednesday, June 21, three males and one female made multiple trips to a store to steal several pieces of outdoor furniture according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to the police, the truck appears to be an older silver extended-cab Ford Ranger with black graphics on the sides and an attached hard tonneau cover.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, please call Detective Cantin at 719-553-2506. If you would prefer to stay anonymous, please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

