Pueblo Police looking for suspect in overnight shooting that killed one person

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department's (PPD) dispatch received a ShotSpotter in the 1100 block of W. 13th St after detecting 27 gunshots.

Around the same time, PPD also received calls for service that reported two people had been shot.

As officers arrived on scene, they found the two shooting victims, who were transported to a local hospital.

One of the victims died from their injuries later Saturday morning. He's been identified as 20-year-old Eric Torres, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

The other victim is in stable condition at this time.

Non-Fatal Shot Team detectives originally responded to investigate the shooting, and now Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations Sections detectives have joined in to assist.

PPD says that they haven't identified a suspect, and the cause of the shooting is being investigated. They say that this was a targeted incident and there's no danger to the public.

This was Pueblo's 12th homicide this year, and at this time last year, there were 17 homicides.

