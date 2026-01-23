Pueblo Police looking for more information on a hit-and-run driver involving a pedestrian

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Just after midnight on Thursday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to the 3300 block of Lake Avenue after receiving a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been struck on the Frontage Road of I-25 and was found lying in a ditch.

She was transported to the hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she had to be airlifted to a specialized medical facility for further treatment.

Police are actively looking for information on a black 2007-2008 Infiniti (G35 or G37) that's been damaged.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact Detective Timme at (719)553-2453.

To remain anonymous, you can reach out to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867 or submit your tip online by visiting their website.

___

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis School District 49 leaders say budget pressures are forcing difficult decisions, including cutting staff. Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.