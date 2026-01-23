Pueblo Police looking for more information on a hit-and-run driver involving a pedestrian

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Just after midnight on Thursday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to the 3300 block of Lake Avenue after receiving a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.
When police arrived, they found a woman who had been struck on the Frontage Road of I-25 and was found lying in a ditch.
She was transported to the hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, she had to be airlifted to a specialized medical facility for further treatment.
Police are actively looking for information on a black 2007-2008 Infiniti (G35 or G37) that's been damaged.
If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact Detective Timme at (719)553-2453.
To remain anonymous, you can reach out to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867 or submit your tip online by visiting their website.
___
____
