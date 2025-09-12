Pueblo Police investigating death at city's wastewater treatment facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent on a call for service at the City of Pueblo Wastewater Treatment Facility.

When Pueblo Fire arrived, they attempted lifesaving measures before declaring a man with an apparent gunshot wound dead.

PPD says that the coroner will identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Detectives with the PPD Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigators Division responded to assume the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police say that there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public.

