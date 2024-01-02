Pueblo Police Investigating Deadly New Year's Day Shooting

PUEBLO — Police in Pueblo say one person was shot and killed in a shooting Monday. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Berwind Avenue between East Mesa and East Northern Avenues. That's just east of I-25, south of downtown.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the victim was already dead. Police have not released that victim's name yet. They say they have detained someone for questioning, but have not identified a suspect.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502. You can also call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

