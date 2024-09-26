Pueblo Police investigating city's 16th homicide after overnight shooting Thursday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department says they are investigating a fatal overnight shooting Thursday.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m. the department received a report of a panic alarm on Pueblo Boulevard Way, near Rutgers Avenue and Spring Creek.

Police said when they arrived they found a man dead, the individual has not been identified but will be by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

Police say this is the 16 homicide in Pueblo in 2024, in 2023 there were a total of 26 homicides.

Detectives are reviewing security footage in the area according to the department, at this time there are no people of interest and no arrests have been made as of this article's publishing.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Danelle Romero at (719) 601-7820. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com [pueblocrimestoppers.com]. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

