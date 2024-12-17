Pueblo Police investigating after man shot in the chest along Washington Street Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO — A man is in surgery Tuesday afternoon after police say he was shot in the chest along Washington Street.

Police first responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who was taken to a local hospital.

According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department, this began as an altercation when a person along Washington Street allegedly went inside their home, grabbed a gun, and came outside and shot the man.

The shooter, who is in police custody while an investigation is ongoing, is claiming self-defense. The shooter and the man shot have not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

