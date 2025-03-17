Pueblo Police investigating a murder-suicide that took place Sunday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department has released information about a shots-fired call that is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help out there, get in touch with someone today by calling 988.

Police say they responded to a home along Inspiration Lane around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and officers with the Pueblo SWAT team established a perimeter.

Upon entry to the home, the SWAT team found two people dead. Based on an investigation by Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene detectives this incident is a murder-suicide.

The individuals will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date. According to police, this is Pueblo's first homicide investigation of 2025.

