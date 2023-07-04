Watch Now
Pueblo Police investigating a homicide following a shooting during the early hours of July 4th

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 04, 2023
PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department said it is investigating the 14th homicide in Pueblo this year on Tuesday.

In a press release, the department said a shooting occurred on Pueblo's southwest side of town during the early hours on the morning of July 4th.

Police said they responded to 20th Amherst Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday and found a dead man. Police say they have arrested a suspect in this case after finding a vehicle allegedly linked to the homicide in the area.

Police have arrested 46-year-old William Montoya on a 1st-degree murder charge.

Police say Montoya could face other charges in the future following a thorough investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
