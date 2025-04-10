Watch Now
Pueblo Police Department seizes thousands of dollars worth of gambling devices

Pueblo Police Department
PUEBLO — On April 5, the Pueblo Police Department's Special Investigation Division executed two warrants at local businesses suspected of illegal gambling.

The warrants were for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, which is located on Elmhurst Place, and the U Lucky Dog on Pueblo Boulevard.

Gambling machines in Pueblo

While at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, detectives with the police department did the following:

  • found 11 gambling machines
  • recovered more than $40,000
  • cite eight people for electronic gambling

While at U Lucky Dog, detectives did the following:

  • found 28 gambling machines
  • recovered more than $12,000
  • cite one person for electronic gambling

