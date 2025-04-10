Pueblo Police Department seizes thousands of dollars worth of gambling devices

PUEBLO — On April 5, the Pueblo Police Department's Special Investigation Division executed two warrants at local businesses suspected of illegal gambling.
The warrants were for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, which is located on Elmhurst Place, and the U Lucky Dog on Pueblo Boulevard.
While at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, detectives with the police department did the following:
- found 11 gambling machines
- recovered more than $40,000
- cite eight people for electronic gambling
While at U Lucky Dog, detectives did the following:
- found 28 gambling machines
- recovered more than $12,000
- cite one person for electronic gambling
___
Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him
Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.