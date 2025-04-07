Pueblo Police Department responds to a shooting near Hudson Avenue, one person confirmed dead

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a shooting near North Hudson Avenue and Hwy 50/MLK Jr Bypass on Pueblo's east side.

According to police, dispatchers received a call for a drive-by shooting around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation, and no one has been arrested.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.





