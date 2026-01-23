Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo Police Department issues warrant for 'violent criminal'

Nathan Gomez
Pueblo Police Department
Nathan Gomez
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) serves as part of the FBI's Denver team, "The FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force," which focuses on finding and prosecuting violent criminals in the community.

PPD says they are looking for 41-year-old Nathan Gomez. He's described as a Hispanic man, 5'7", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a warrant out for the following;

  • Failure to Appear
    • Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon In the Heat of the Moment
    • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Previous Offender

His bond is set at $100,000.

If you have any information regarding Gomez, you are asked to call PPD at (719)553-2502, or use the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tipline at (719)542-STOP to remain anonymous.

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

School District 49 leaders say budget pressures are forcing difficult decisions, including cutting staff.

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo