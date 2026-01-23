Pueblo Police Department issues warrant for 'violent criminal'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) serves as part of the FBI's Denver team, "The FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force," which focuses on finding and prosecuting violent criminals in the community.

PPD says they are looking for 41-year-old Nathan Gomez. He's described as a Hispanic man, 5'7", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a warrant out for the following;



Failure to Appear

Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon Assault 2 – Cause Injury with a Deadly Weapon In the Heat of the Moment Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Previous Offender



His bond is set at $100,000.

If you have any information regarding Gomez, you are asked to call PPD at (719)553-2502, or use the Pueblo Crime Stoppers tipline at (719)542-STOP to remain anonymous.

