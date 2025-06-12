Pueblo Police Department asks for community's help to identify robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has asked for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
If you have any information on the person depicted in the photos, call Corporal Guerrero at (719)553-3256.
To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers Tipline at (719)542-STOP or submit a tip online here.
___
Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained
Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the North Academy Boulevard intersection.
Person hospitalized after possible road rage shooting, another person detained
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.