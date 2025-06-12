Watch Now
Pueblo Police Department asks for community's help to identify robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has asked for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

If you have any information on the person depicted in the photos, call Corporal Guerrero at (719)553-3256.

To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers Tipline at (719)542-STOP or submit a tip online here.

