Pueblo Police conducting homicide investigation after woman found dead Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide in Pueblo, according to police.

The woman in question was pronounced dead by fire rescue after reports came in that she was injured at a scene along Pine Street just before noon Sunday.

The woman was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to fire rescue. This woman's death marks the sixth homicide in Pueblo this year.

"Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations Divisions arrived quickly and took over the investigation," said the Pueblo Police Department in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing with no determination of charges at the time of this release."

The woman's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

