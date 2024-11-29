Pueblo Police arrest suspect in city's 18th homicide

The Pueblo Police Department announced that they have arrested a suspect and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder after responding to the report of a deceased male on Sunday, November 24.

This occurred in the 3100 block of Bonaventure Ct. The victim was taken to the Pueblo County Coroner where he will be identified. According to Pueblo Police, this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This marks the city's 18th homicide this year. The Pueblo Police Department is also investigating a suspicious death that occurred in September of this year, but it has not been ruled a homicide at this time.





