Pueblo Police arrest seven people while executing search warrant Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) executed a "dual-hit" with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office to find a suspect in a non-fatal shooting investigation.

Investigators with the Non-Fatal Shoot Team were looking for Andrew Fuentes for his alleged involvement in a shooting on September 28 in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.

PPD and the sheriff's department obtained search warrants for two residences that Fuentes is known to frequent: one in the 2400 block of West 23rd Street and another in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.

The SWAT Team was also deployed to the residences due to Fuentes being a known felon with an extensive criminal background.

He was found and detained in the 1000 block of West 18th Street, however at a different home than where the shooting occurred. He had warrants for the following;



First-degree assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Illegal discharge of a firearm

PPD says that a total of seven people, including Fuentes, were arrested on Thursday morning.

All people arrested had warrants, according to PPD.

