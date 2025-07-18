Pueblo Police arrest man for alleged connection to repeated burglaries in downtown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On July 9 and July 11, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent on separate calls for burglaries at The Downtown Bar.

Police were able to obtain a video of a man and began searching for him.

On Wednesday, July 16, officers were conducting a routine patrol in the downtown area and saw a man matching the description and approached him.

When they checked his name, they found that he had two warrants out for his arrest for the following:



Fugitive of Justice

Failure to Appear for the original charges of Trespass II and Littering

The man, identified as Kevin Dixon, was arrested and taken into the Pueblo County Detention Center on his warrants, unrelated to the downtown burglaries.

After he was booked on his previous warrants, police began preparing warrants for the incidents on July 9 and July 11.

His PR Bond was paid, and he was released from jail three and a half hours later.

Once police were able to obtain the warrants for the burglaries, they began to search for him, again.

He was found on Friday, July 18, in the 0 – 100 block of East Abriendo Avenue. He was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following felony charges:



Two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary

Two counts of Criminal Mischief

The estimated damage of the incidents totals $7,000. He's being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

