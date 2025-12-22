Pueblo Police are seeking a woman involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a person of interest, who they say was potentially involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday around 9:00 p.m.

Cassandra Lake, 38, could potentially be injured after officers say they opened fire after she allegedly drove her vehicle toward a Pueblo Police cruiser before ramming into it. Officers say they opened fire after the driver refused commands and drove off.

Lake was identified as a potential person of interest after the Dodge Dart was involved in the incident along East Abriendo Avenue and Jones Avenue on Pueblo's south side.

The Dart was located a short time later at the back of a burned-down residence along Routt Avenue with a tarp covering it.

No officers or other people were injured during the incident. The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office Critical Incident Response Team has taken control of the investigation and will not provide more information at the time of publishing this article.

If you or anyone you know has information about Lake's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or 911.

___

____

