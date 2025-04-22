Pueblo Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot Monday night

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department says it is continuing to investigate a shooting that left two teenagers with injuries Monday evening.

According to the department, the shooting took place just before 8:45 p.m. near the area of Main Street and 8th Street downtown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two teens who reported they had been shot while driving in the area. Officers administered first aid, and the teens were taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown on Tuesday, but the department said the injuries they sustained were serious but non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at the time of publishing this article, and no suspect description was given.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.