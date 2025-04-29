Pueblo Police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were in the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting on Pueblo's southwest side.

The shooting took place near a home along Wymoing Avenue southeast of Lake Minnequa Reservoir.

According to Bianca Hicks with the Pueblo Police Department the shooting took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday. One of the two people shot suffered serious injuries, but the department says both victims are in stable condition.

At the time of publishing this article, no arrests have been made, and the department is working to develop a suspect profile.

The department says you should expect to see officers in the area investigating through Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story; any additional information will be added to this article as it is shared with News5.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.