Pueblo Police are asking for help identifying three people involved in a vandalism incident

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community to help identify three people involved in a vehicle damage incident.

According to police, the incident happened along North Reading Avenue, which is located off of East North Street on Pueblo's east side in March of 2025.

If you or anyone you know has information about the incident, you are asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-STOP.

