Pueblo man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on firearms and drug charges

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says that a Pueblo man has been sentenced to 180 months, or 15 years, in federal prison for drug possession.

They say that Dominick Jesus Salazar was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, and possession of a firearm and ammunition, despite already being a convicted felon.

His trial on May 23, 2023, revealed that Salazar was arrested outside of a hotel room in the Pueblo area after Pueblo Police Officers saw him allegedly making hand-to-hand drug deals.

When police approached him, they said that Salazar had a loaded pistol in his pocket, as well as drug money.

Inside his hotel room, police found 188 grams of meth and 82 fentanyl pills. Evidence on his phone showed that he was dealing drugs out of his room.

“Pueblo is safer because Mr. Salazar is going to federal prison."



“We’re grateful to the committed men and women of the Pueblo Police Department and federal partners like the FBI who are invested in reducing violent crime and drug dealing in that community.” United States Attorney Peter McNeilly

The FBI Denver Office led the investigation, and U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney determined the sentencing.

