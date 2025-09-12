Pueblo man pleads guilty to murder of two children, sentenced to 32 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo man Jesus Dominguez has pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder of his two children.

He's been sentenced to 32 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Previous coverage:

Corena Minajrez, 36, was found guilty in late August for killing and hiding the bodies of two children in Pueblo.

WATCH: Colorado woman found guilty of killing two children, hiding their bodies

Colorado woman found guilty of killing two children, hiding their bodies

Minajrez was handed down two consecutive life sentences by a judge without the possibility of parole.

The children discovered in January of 2024, when a girl who was three years old at the time of her disappearance in 2018 was found inside a metal container, her remains were encased in concrete at Kings Storage Center. The discovery was made after Minajrez, who had been paying for the unit at the time, stopped.

When Minajrez's mother came to collect some of the belongings in the unit, she found the container filled with concrete. After reporting it to the storage unit complex owner, Julie Brekke, they got the police involved.

Police would later confirm it was the remains of a child.

Watch our coverage at the time with Kings Storage Owner Julie Brekke, just a month after the discovery

Kings Storage owner speaks after child found encased in concrete

An investigation in Minajrez and the children's father, Jesus Dominguez, would be interviewed following the discovery in the unit on the final day of January 2024.

On February 6, 2024, police would find the remains of the little girl's older brother, who was 5 at the time of his disappearance, in an abandoned vehicle at a Pueblo scrapyard.

After executing a search warrant, the remains of the boy were found in a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle, which belonged to Minajrez.

Police said at the time of the discovery, both children were last seen in 2018; however, no missing children reports were ever filed.

Police would later arrest Minajrez and the children's father, Jesus Dominguez, on two counts of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The children's father, Dominguez, has taken a plea deal according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office and has a sentencing scheduled for September 12.

