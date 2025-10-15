Pueblo man arrested for violating a protection order by having a child in his car

A Pueblo man who was arrested three weeks ago by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was arrested again on Tuesday, October 14, for violating a protection order against him.

Matthew Phelps was originally arrested on September 24 on three counts of felony sexual exploitation of children after detectives allegedly found over 1,100 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

The protection order prohibited Phelps from having contact with anyone who was under 18 years old.

On Tuesday, police saw Phelps driving with a child in his car, which prompted them to conduct a traffic stop and arrest him without incident.

The sheriff's office said that the child belonged to a friend of Phelps. He admitted that he knew he wasn't supposed to be in contact with minors.

He's been booked into the Pueblo County Jail again, where he's currently being held without bond.

