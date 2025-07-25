Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeking community's help in finding shoplifting suspects

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding five individuals who are believed to be suspects in shoplifting incidents this month.

According to the sheriff's office, there have been a series of shoplifting incidents at Walgreens in Pueblo West.

The car in the picture below is a dark-colored Nissan Rogue that they believe is connected to the suspects.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office recognizes that the picture is low-quality, but if anyone has any information about any of the men or the car pictured, please reach out to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250 (Case Number #18601) or call the Crime Stoppers line at (719)542-7867.

