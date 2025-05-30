Pueblo County Sheriff's Office makes four arrests part of special investigations operation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Four people are behind bars following a Special Investigations Operation according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

During an hours-long operation, led to 18 different traffic stops where four people were arrested. Two arrests were for outstanding warrants, including a no-bond warrant from New Mexico. One arrest was the result of a new drug charge. The other person was arrested on new charges and an outstanding warrant.

“As we prepare to head into summer, we know there tends to be an increase in criminal activity, but with missions like this, we’re sending a message that we’re going to be out there looking for those who are engaging in illegal activity,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Our priority is to keep our streets safe and to hold accountable those who are involved in criminal activity and the sale of drugs in our community."

During the arrests, a total of 7 grams of methamphetamine, 30 fentanyl pills, and two guns were seized by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office will not release the identities of the individuals arrested or where and when the operation took place, citing that it is an active and ongoing investigation.

