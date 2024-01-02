Pueblo County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in December KOA shooting north of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a shooting that happened in late December at the KOA Journey Campground north of Pueblo.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says they have arrested 54-year-old Steven Hollingsworth for attempted first-degree murder. Hollingsworth is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man at the KOA following an argument with the man.

The sheriff's office says the man was shot multiple times and had to be flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries. While the sheriff's office says he suffered serious bodily injury, his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the KOA near I-25 and Purcell Boulevard around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived they immediately located the suspect and took the man into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office says they recovered the firearm used in the shooting and no one else was injured. Hollingsworth is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

