Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating string of vandalism in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies in Pueblo County are investigating a string of vandalism incidents in Pueblo West. According to the sheriff's office, they happened over the weekend.

Deputies say this happened in neighborhoods south of Highway 50.

They say vandals damaged mailboxes and threw rocks at several vehicles, amounting to thousands of dollars in damages, leaving a mystery as residents cleaned up the mess on the morning of February 10.

There was also damage to the sprinkler system at Pueblo West High School, as well as to vehicles in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office has not identified any suspects yet. If you have any information or video of the incidents that could help the sheriff's office, please give them a call at (719) 583-6250 and give reference #3294.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.