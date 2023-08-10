Pueblo County Sheriff's Office conducting a homicide investigation after man found dead in vehicle

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday night.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a traffic accident in the 1700 block Tenderfoot Lane, located southwest of the I 25 Speedway around 8:00 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a dead man in his vehicle.

That man was identified as 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes of Pueblo by the Pueblo County Coroner on Tuesday. Following an autopsy, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after the coroner revealed Maes died of a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office did not say whether or not any suspects have been identified. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this can call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. You can also submit at tip on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers Website.

