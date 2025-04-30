Pueblo County Sheriff warns residents of another scam in the community

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is warning community members about another scam that's plaguing the area.

According to the sheriff's office, several reports have come in about people being coerced into sending Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, or gift cards to someone to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.

They say that the scammers are contacting people and telling them that in order to avoid arrest, they have to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM. Some reports have also said that the scammers are asking for pre-paid gift cards to be sent to them instead.

PCSO wants to remind people that law enforcement will never contact you by phone about a warrant or request payment over the phone.

Never give personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.

If you're worried about a potential scam call, hang up and redial to verify the agency. If you have given personal and financial information over the phone, call your bank to report it.





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.