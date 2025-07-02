Pueblo County Coroner identifies woman who was found dead on Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who was found by the Pueblo Police Department on Sunday has now been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires was a 39-year-old from Pueblo.

Background Information:

A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide in Pueblo, according to police.

The woman, now identified as Delira-Alires, was pronounced dead by fire rescue after reports came in that she was injured at a scene along Pine Street just before noon Sunday.

She was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to fire rescue. Her death marks the sixth homicide in Pueblo this year.

"Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations Divisions arrived quickly and took over the investigation," said the Pueblo Police Department in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing with no determination of charges at the time of this release."

An autopsy has been scheduled, and her next of kin has been notified.

___

____

