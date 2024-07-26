Pueblo County Coroner identifies man found dead near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead near Fountain Creek in Pueblo.

The coroner says 49-year-old Aaron Steven Graham was the man who was found in the 2800 block of Dillon Drive.

According to police, the shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who appeared to have been shot dead. Police say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

At this time, police are still investigating and no suspect is in custody.

Police say this is the 15 homicide in Pueblo this year.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

