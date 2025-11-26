Pueblo combat veteran sentenced to 15 years after threatening Denver judge

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo combat veteran has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after threatening a Denver judge, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Thomas Wornick, 43, was serving a deferred sentence for threatening former Colorado US Senator Cory Gardner when he was charged with his new offenses.

The DA's office says that on March 18, 2024, the Denver Police Department’s Counter Threats Section received notice from the Denver District Courts about emailed threats that Wornick was making to Judge Judith Labuda.

Judge Labuda was presiding over some of Wornick's cases.

Wornick sent nine emails between March 5, 2024, and March 15, 2024. Judge Labuda says that he sent three emails to the judicial division threatening to murder her.

Since this involved a Denver judge, a special prosecutor from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was assigned to the case.

“No public servant should ever fear for their life simply for doing their job. Mr. Wornick’s pattern of escalating threats demanded a strong, decisive response. Our office is committed to ensuring that intimidation has no place in our courts, and to protecting those involved in upholding the rule of law.” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley

Wornick has been found guilty of 3 counts of Retaliation Against a Judge (Class 4 felonies) and is being held at the Denver County Jail until he is transferred to a Colorado prison.

