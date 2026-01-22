Prolific drug dealer in Alamosa sentenced to 16 years in prison

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office says an Alamosa man was sentenced on January 21 to 16 years in prison for two separate cases.

Nicholas Hepworth, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs. The DA's office says the charges stem from two separate cases.

The first incident occurred in late February 2024, when a corporal and his K-9, Goose, conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hepworth. During that stop, officers found the following:



methamphetamine

fentanyl pills

heroin

money

two guns

He was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond.

In May 2024, while Hepworth was on felony bond, the Alamosa Police Investigations Division executed a search warrant for his home on 8th Street.

The warrant execution and ongoing investigation by police led to the recovery of more fentanyl and money in Hepworth's home.

Deputy DA Stuart stated at the sentencing that Hepworth is a prolific drug dealer and the community should be free of him for as long as possible.

___

State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated. State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.