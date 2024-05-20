Police seeking answers after tires slashed on north side of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department says they are still receiving reports of tire slashing as of Monday morning after initial reports of tires being slashed began on Thursday.

According to the department, at some point between Thursday and Friday, a person(s) slashed the tires of multiple vehicles from 1st Street to 19th Street between Main Street and College Avenue.

The department is seeking the public's help in developing a lead, they are asking for people in the area to check their property's surveillance cameras to see if there is anything suspicious.

Police are also asking people to report anyone strange in their communities seen at odd times in the evening or early morning hours doing anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the on-duty patrol sergeant at 719-276-5600 extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.