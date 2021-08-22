Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police searching for homicide suspect in Pueblo

items.[0].image.alt
Pueblo Police
murder suspect.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 15:53:30-04

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Isaiah Lucas Montez related to the homicide on the 600 block of East 11th street at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Montez is described as a 5’3”, 110 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair; he was last seen driving a black Honda.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards