Police searching for homicide suspect in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Isaiah Lucas Montez related to the homicide on the 600 block of East 11th street at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Montez is described as a 5’3”, 110 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair; he was last seen driving a black Honda.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.