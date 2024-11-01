Police release the identity of a 27-year-old man found dead in October

COLORADO SPRINGS — The identity of a man found dead in October was released by police Friday.

27-year-old Dominic Godinez was found dead after a disturbance on October 27. Police responded around 1:44 a.m. along Cedar Glen View, after reports of a disturbance, and when they arrived, they found Godinez dead at the scene.

Godinez's death is being investigated as a homicide. At the time of his death, police said all of the parties involved in the disturbance were accounted for, but no arrests have been made at this time.

According to police, this was the 37 homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 27. Godinez's manner of death is still being investigated by the El Paso County Coroner's Office and has not been released at the time of publishing this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

