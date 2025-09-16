Police recover multiple stolen items following a motor vehicle theft arrest on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that a man wanted on several felony motor vehicle theft warrants has been arrested.

According to police, officers with the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to locate a stolen motorcycle that had been reported sometime on Sunday evening. The owner was able to track the stolen motorcycle and provide the police with a location.

When officers arrived, they said that the suspect had loaded the motorcycle into an enclosed trailer and run. Another patrol officer later located the vehicle and attempted a stop, but it was terminated after the man began driving recklessly.

Thanks to the victim's tracking device on the motorcycle, officers were later able to locate the motorcycle in an area along Lander Circle in Colorado Springs. With the help of a K9 and drone unit, officers were able to take the man into custody after a brief struggle around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The man identified as Nathan Van Winkle, 30, was said to be in a stolen vehicle, which had a stolen trailer attached, with the stolen motorcycle inside the trailer at the time of his arrest.

