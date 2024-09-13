Man drives onto CU Boulder's Folsom Field after allegedly fleeing several crashes

BOULDER, Colo. — A driver suspected in several hit-and-run crashes was arrested Thursday evening after he drove onto Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department said it received a call around 6:45 p.m. about several hit-and-run crashes involving the same pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue. Witnesses told police that a man driving a blue pickup truck was involved in at least two hit-and-run crashes. He had also struck several trees and signs before driving away, according to police.

Witnesses reportedly tried to stop the driver, but he took off, allegedly striking another car and more trees.

Boulder PD tried to stop the driver but he eluded officers, according to the department. Minutes later, he was spotted near Colorado and 28th Street.

Officers with the CU Boulder Police Department tried to stop the truck on Stadium Drive, but the driver again eluded officers before ramming a gate and driving onto Folsom Field, according to Boulder PD.

Twitter / @buff_nastyz

Boulder PD said the driver got out of his truck and surrendered after some negotiation.

The driver — identified as Karl E. Haglund, 48, of Massachusetts — was arrested for several charges, including:



Criminal attempt - vehicular assault

Reckless endangerment

Vehicular eluding

Three counts of leaving the scene of a crash after damage

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Driving without insurance

Criminal mischief $100,000 - $150,000

Obstruction of a peace officer

Trespassing

The Buffs are on the road this week for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State in Fort Collins. A spokesperson for CU Athletics said they are assessing the damage to the field but believe it will not affect their home game against Baylor University on Sept. 21.

Boulder PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident — or if you believe you are a victim — is asked to call the department at 303-441-3333 and reference case 24-9524.