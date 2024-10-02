Police make arrest in August Chestnut Street homicide case

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for his connection to a homicide on the west side of Colorado Springs in August.

Colorado Springs Police said they arrested 35-year-old Michael Darnell Gilliam after the department "developed probable cause" through their investigation.

Gillem was charged with murder in the first degree on October 1. 24-year-old Vidal Vigil was found dead in a vehicle along North Chestnut Street after a shooting on August 26.

He was found with at least one gunshot wound. At this time, the El Paso County Coroner has not released the official cause of death at this time.

According to police, this was the 30 homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21 homicides.

