Police make arrest following early morning fire at auto body repair shop in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at 2120 Naegele Rd in Old Colorado City in the early morning hours of Friday, December 29th.

The fire department said as the initial trucks approached the scene, explosions could be heard and flames could be seen. The explosions were determined to be the result of vehicles and hazardous materials found inside the body shop.

Ashley Franco, Public Information Officer with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, said that at the scene, one firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze but was treated on scene and will be alright. A total of 52 firefighters were called to respond to the fire.

Franco said the first engine to be called to the fire around 4:00 a.m. could see the flames and glow of the fire on approach and immediately called in extra support. The fire was under control around 4:49 a.m.

According to fire investigators and the Colorado Springs Police Department, the origins of the flames came from a fire that started on the outside of the building and spread to the building, causing extensive damage to the building and its contents.

After the initial investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified and arrested 55-year-old James Bozarth on a fourth-degree arson charge for his alleged involvement in starting the fire.