Police investigating Tuesday morning stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in Downtown Colorado Springs just before 7:00 a.m.

According to the police, they responded to North Nevada Avenue near Colorado Springs City Hall after reports of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, they located a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. During their investigation, police believe two men, who knew each other and had a disagreement, led to the alleged stabbing.

The suspect has been arrested and identified as 41-year-old Zackariah Reed.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.