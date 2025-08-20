Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating Tuesday morning stabbing in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in Downtown Colorado Springs just before 7:00 a.m.

According to the police, they responded to North Nevada Avenue near Colorado Springs City Hall after reports of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, they located a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. During their investigation, police believe two men, who knew each other and had a disagreement, led to the alleged stabbing.

The suspect has been arrested and identified as 41-year-old Zackariah Reed.

