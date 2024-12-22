Police investigating after woman assaulted along Nevada Avenue early Sunday morning

WARNING: This article discusses topics of sexual assault, reader discretion is advised.

Colorado Springs Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to the CSPD Police Blotter, the woman was walking along Nevada Avenue, just a few blocks south of I-25. The woman told police she was walking home from downtown around 1:30 - 2:00 a.m. when a man began to follow her.

The man followed her for what she thought was about a mile before attacking her and forcibly groping her from behind before attempting to drag her against her will. She managed to fight off her attacker before escaping on foot and calling the police.

According to police, the suspect is unknown and not in custody at this time. Detectives with the Adult Sex Assault Unit are continuing the investigation.

If you or anyone you know witnessed the attack or has information about the incident you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual assault there is help out there. Organizations like TESSA locally and the national sexual assault hotline 1-800-656-4673.

